How some disciples try to mess up Synagogue Church of All Nations before leadership change

How some disciples try to mess up Synagogue Church of All Nations...

By Elder Kayode Emmanuel

Human beings will always be human beings. Regardless of their colors, education, beliefs, vocation or location, to take any of the homo sapiens for granted is for one to be grounded.

What is happening in Synagogue Church Of All Nations SCOAN today will be a shock to many; but those who are accustomed to human nature can easily sleep over it.

The man of God himself, late Senior prophet TB Joshua used to say: ‘I don’t trust you; I cannot trust you because you are a human being. It’s only God I trust. Don’t trust me either. Trust only God let God alone be your trust. But I love you and let love leads in all you do’.

This critical factor in human life is today the albatross presently rocking the boat of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) where former Personal Assistants to late Senior Prophet TB Joshua, otherwise called Prophets/Prophetesses and Disciples, stylishly and suddenly seized power in SCOAN and made themselves heirs of the spiritual and temporal estates of the world renowned Prophet against the legitimate heirs in his wife, Mrs Evelyn TB Joshua and her three biological children, Sarah, Promise and Heart!

Unilaterally they constituted themselves into the APEX COUNCIL for the church and appointed within themselves a new General Overseer G.O. and Mommy G.O!

Far beyond this, they also established the Governing Council for the church in which all positions are shared within themselves with no member of TB Joshua’s family or any church member on board!

Ironically, these were mere TB Joshua workers who are not even qualified to be called church members because, by the Church’s Constitution, for you to be recognized as a church member you must also be a financial member. This is a critical factor for membership which none of them has.

Disenchanted church members see their action as spiritual coup d’etat or a kind opportunistic spiritual gangsterism that is antithetical and inimical in the sanctuary.

Right from the moment of TB Joshua’s passing, they translated themselves into extraordinary uncontrollable authority and power with enormous and reckless freedom. They became worldly to the chagrin of church members with flagrant disrespect and nonchalant attitude to their mentor, TB Joshua’s family!

Many concerned church members became pissed off over their selfish desires and hypocrisy: ‘So these so-called desciples were pretenders when Daddy was alive?’ One foundational church elder thinks aloud. Their lifestyles suddenly changed too. They took over all workers, sacked those they didn’t trust and brainwashed all others into total submission to their whims and caprices to such an extent that none of them would respect any instruction or request from Mrs Joshua in flagrant dishonour and nonchalant attitude! It was a spectacle of the highest order.

Church elders and entire visiting members were dumbfounded. They reasoned that things should not be allowed to continue in this way for the future of the church as church members became worried.

Consequently, Mrs Evelyn TBJoshua was forced to rise up to the challenges of preserving and strengthening the good legacy left behind by her husband by the unholy circumstances.

Before the emergence of Evelyn Joshua as leader of the church, through replacing her husband as Chairman Board of Trustees for the church by the Court ruling, she and her children had been pushed aside as ordinary church members.

She was completely put in the dark of all activities. If she sent for them they would not come. Ordinary phone call to say hello became a big burden for them to do.

There was an occasion when Mrs TB Joshua wanted to address about 2000 members who were in the church – just to commend them for their steadfastness as almost one and a half years the church had been on lockdown and to encourage that them very soon the church would bounce back – these so-called disciples, including Prophets and prophetesses, refused and prevented her from using church camera for coverage on the ground that they were not asked for permission before they were invited! This got to the apex of endurance of observers.

Times are changing. Paradoxically, the Prayer Mountain of the church at Agodo Egbe – designed only for prayers – became their residence! They completely abandoned their official quarters in the church and relocated to the Mountain along with their personal attendants where they were living large.

The Prayer Mountain was embarrassingly and gradually becoming a place where they hold parties conducting their businesses and private affairs – a development that was never in practice when TB Joshua was alive.

None of TB Joshua’s family is privy to all monies collected from partners all over the world during his burial and after the burial.

They took over the church’s strong room, carting away the money with reckless abandon. Sometime in the thick of the night they would come with several giant “Ghana-must-go” bags to cart away currencies to the Mountain not knowing they were being cleverly recorded. They have their own personal bureau de change.

Their scheme and operation were well conceived. They even went ahead to open another Global network account without the church or family’s knowledge.

Available information shows many of them have become overnight multimillionaires within the last few months!

Their agenda is tall and total. All Prophet TB Joshua’s phones which contain valuable contacts and information – including global partners – were withheld by them. After a lot of pressure by Mrs Joshua and several well meaning personalities who held several long hours of meeting with them demanding for her husband’s phones, and allow sanity to reign, they eventually released the phones.

By the time they released them, they had wiped off everything in the phones so that Mrs Joshua won’t have access to anything about them and partners! But before then they had also transferred all the information to their own private custody.They have been using the information to contact partners and securing funds without the knowledge of Mrs Joshua or any authentic members of the church beside a few on at top of the discipleship.

But something is more worrisome and shocking. Without the knowledge of Mrs Joshua and the family, these people of God now living on the Prayer Mountain arranged to sell off TB Joshua’s aircraft before the bubble burst! All arrangements had been perfectly sealed by them before the fraud was discovered.

They have their own personal bureau de change! It’s not surprising that EFCC is investigating their activities over their sudden emergence as multi-millionaires.

They have a tall and ambitious agenda. To corner the church and its entire resources without any second thought for the legal implications and consequences.

They have been using TB Joshua’s contacts on behalf of the church to secure funds which neither any of TB Joshua’s family nor church members were aware of not until information was coming from the back doors!

The continued lockdown of the church without services was not pleasant to church members. The behaviour of these disciples has also become a serious concern. All these led to the church elders, under the new BOT Chairperson to call for a comprehensive audit of the church, save some critical assets not yet manipulated and to ask those on the Mountain to come down and go on leave – at least in the interim – for proper management and discipline in the church.

SCOAN is obviously going through a new phase of experience in its life. Members and public are watching the landing of the church of a great Prophet whose positive impacts had globally touched the lives of many.