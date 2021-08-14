Hundreds of Niger children remain in captivity, as another state APC big man regained freedom

Hundreds of Niger children remain in captivity, as another state APC big...

A day after the state Commissioner for Information regain freedom from his abductors, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zone ‘C’ Chairman in Niger State, Alhaji Aminu Musa Bobi has also been freed.

These good news have however not been extended to the families of hundreds of abducted school children who are still in the camps of their abductors even after their poor parents have paid millions of naira to the terrorists.

Bobi was abducted last week by gunmen on his way to the farm along Ukuru road in Bobi district area of Mariga local government area.

Niger Police Command, in a statement, confirmed his release.

Niger Police spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the Police mobilised a joint manhunt for the abductors, which led to his release due to the pressure on his abductors.

He said: “The Command mobilised a joint Police, army and vigilante team to the area for manhunt of the gunmen.

“The abducted chairman was released by the abductors on 13/08/2021 at about 1530hrs and resurfaced around Igwama forest, Bobi district area of Mariga local government area of the state.

“The victim was subsequently rescued from the forest, debriefed and taken to the general hospital, Kontagora for medical attention while effort to track his abductors are on.”