‘I am 100% Spurs’: Jose Mourinho unshaken ahead of Tottenham-Chelsea clash

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has made clear there will be no conflicting thoughts when his former club Chelsea arrive in North London to face his Spurs side on Sunday.

Mourinho presided over one of the most prolific spells in Chelsea’s history as he captured three league titles for the club over two stints at Stamford Bridge.

And now he’s set to go head to head with his former vice-captain Frank Lampard, who will be in the Chelsea dugout for the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the late kick-off on Sunday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Mourinho told reporters: “I am 100% Tottenham. (There’s) no space at all for my previous clubs.

“I gave everything to all of them, but they are my previous clubs. My club is Tottenham so it’s so, so easy for me. Not difficult from the emotional side of things.”

Mourinho was also asked to comment on the recent statement by former Spurs and Chelsea legend Glenn Hoddle, who played for and managed both clubs during his career.

Hoddle said Tottenham had overtaken Chelsea and were now a bigger club than their West London rivals, due to their larger fanbase, training ground and stadium facilities.

Mourinho said: “My club is always the best club in the world, the best, the biggest in the world. Always my club, always.”

And while Mourinho admitted he still has great affection for Lampard, he won’t be inviting him for a post-match glass of wine following the match.

“I don’t think so because our stadium is built in the way that our office is completely on the inside our private headquarters,” Mourinho explained.

“Until now I didn’t invite any managers to go there and I don’t think I’ll do that with Frank.

“I’ll always be grateful to him for what he gave me as a player. Nothing is going to change that. I love the guy, I will always love the guy. I hope he loses on Sunday.”

Victory for Mourinho’s Spurs would continue his fine start to life at the North London club and improve his record to five wins from six Premier League games.