I am not responsible for the youth that booed Oshiomhole in Benin – Obaseki

I am not responsible for the youth that booed Oshiomhole in Benin...

The Edo State Government has distanced itself from the group of protesters that booed the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Saturday .

The former state Governor was booed by protesting youths at the Benin airport on Saturday.

They were however dispersed by security operatives who whisked him away.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the Edo State Government has no connection with the crowd that was reported to have booed Comrade Oshiomhole.

According to him, “It has come to our notice that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole arrived Benin today and was booed by a crowd of people. We are not directly or remotely involved in the act. We condemn insinuations that the Edo State Government is in any way involved in such an act.

“The series of anti-Oshiomhole protests across the country in the last couple of days, including those who jeered and booed Comrade Oshiomhole in Benin City, on Saturday have nothing to do with the government in Edo State. Oshiomhole just like any other law-abiding person is welcome into the state as long as he does not engage in any activity capable of disrupting peace and safety.

“We categorically state that we are not in whatever guise involved with those who engaged in the act against the former governor.”

Osagie stressed that the state government will continue to maintain law and order, adding that the government is committed to protecting the rights of all law-abiding citizens in the state.

Security operatives were mobilised to the Benin Airport, following reports that youth were there to ambush the convoy of Oshiomhole, who was in Benin to attend the burial ceremony of the mother of a former member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma, late Madam Cecilia Agbonyinma.

The protesting youth, who chanted anti-Oshiomhole songs and used other unprintable words, were however prevented from getting close to the convoy of Oshiomhole.

Soldiers and two police vehicles were stationed at the exit gates of the airport, while others, comprising officials of the Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were stationed at various points inside the airport.

The airport exit gate was also manned by soldiers and policemen, even as an armoured personnel carrier was seen at the airport parking lot.

At the airport to receive Oshiomhole were Dr. Pius Odubu, General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd) and other APC chieftains.

Some APC chieftains blamed Godwin Obaseki for the activities of the youth.

It was gathered that the heavy mobilisation of security personnel was to forestall any attempt to boo Oshiomhole or prevent him from leaving the airport.

Another top Edo government official who pleaded anonymity denied involvement of Obaseki in the airport incident.

According to the official, “Oshiomhole should leave Obaseki out of his predicament. If Oshiomhole go to Port Harcourt or Bayelsa, you know the reception he will receive.

“Didn’t you see protest against him in Abuja? Was that also Obaseki? Oshiomhole has general dislike across the country. Oshiomhole’s travail is self inflicted.

“In December last year, 15 supporters of the APC loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki were hospitalized after soldiers and policemen escorting some dignitaries, including Oshiomhole,that were to attend a political rally in the state fired shots at them

“The APC supporters were carrying out a peaceful protest and had set bon fires along the Airport road when the soldiers opened fire on them. It took Oshiomhole more than two hours to get to his residence that day,” he said.