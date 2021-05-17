I didn’t use my position as president to persecute people – Jonathan

By Peterson Ibi

Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday in Benin, revealed why he did many things he did while he was in office as the nation’s number one citizen.

He disclosed this at the 50th birthday thanks-giving service of a Benin-based clergyman, Apostle Charles Osazuwa, the President of the Rock of Ages Christian Assembly.

Other dignitaries at the birthday anniversary included Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and his Delta state counterpart, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The former President noted that whatever position one occupies in life, what matters most is how the person impacted the society and what he will be remembered for.

He added that it has always been his principle never to use a temporary privilege, a temporary position that God gave to him to punish people.

According to him, “One thing about life is what you leave behind. How you impact society is what the people will remember you for. Just at 50 years, you have impacted significantly on many lives. I was touched with your message today, just like what other speakers said that we will take home.

“One thing they said which touches me and that has been my own belief, mostly when I started politics, is not to use a temporary privilege, a temporary position that God has given to you to punish people.

“Some of the things I did while in office, which people made reference to, were because of that belief not to use my position to cause the death of anybody. Any position I have occupied, my divine providence should not be used to create hardship for people,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, commended Apostle Osazuwa for using the word of God in addressing the modern realities and challenges the country is faced with.

He said: “What singles you out is your ability and capacity to use and link the challenges that we are having today as a country with the scripture. To use the Bible and use the message to give hope to our people, particularly the young ones.

“Apostle Osazuwa understands the role of God and the role of scripture in our modern society. Nobody in my view has been able to explain it the way he does. I listened to your message this morning. No pastor will have done it better.

“Government helps to organize us and when the government fails to help us express ourselves, it is the church and men of God like you that help us pick up the pieces; the government will always be grateful to people like you.”

Delta state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said that the voice of the church would help profound solutions to the current challenges the nation is facing.

He urged the church to continue to speak truth to power.

Earlier, Apostle Osazuwa tasked political leaders to make life meaningful for the masses.

According to him, “King David used his position to make things easier for the children of Israel. I encourage our governors and all politicians not to use their position to cause pain in the life of the people.”