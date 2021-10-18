I have not made any statement on EFCC ‘s invitation – Peter Obi

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi has denied reacting to the invitation to him by the EFCC as being circulated on different media platforms.

The said reaction quoted Obi as requesting the EFCC to make their investigations public, among other out-of-character remarks.

The release by his media office and signed Valentine Obienyem said that Obi was yet to receive the letter from the EFCC, which he read on social media like others. “From what is circulating, the letter appears to have been sent to an office he is no longer part of and is yet to reach him.”

“However,” the release further reads,”Obi being a law abiding Nigerian will honour all legitimate invitations from government agencies at all times.”