I left Nigeria to escape assasination – Prof Akintoye

The leader of the self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Banji Akintoye, has stated that the reason he left Nigeria about four months ago was because he received so many reports that security agents of the administration of Muhammadu Buhari might kill him.

The 86-year-old professor of history said in an interview with BBC News Yoruba published on Facebook on Tuesday that he needs to clarify the real reason he left Nigeria for Benin Republic.

“Many people had reached out to me to express their concern that the government might arrest me too. I have done nothing wrong, I speak my mind as a Nigerian. So long I do not instigate violence. I wrote a book on how Yoruba can achieve sovereignty — without shedding blood. We only have a strong conviction that Nigeria is not for us, Yorubas. Nigeria is a declining country, because there is no orderly purpose for Nigeria anymore.

“Intelligence reports I constantly get indicates that although they will not arrest me; they can assassinate me. ‘They can storm your place in night to kill you’, people warn me about this.

“To avoid getting killed was the reason why some Yoruba elders held a meeting and advised myself and Prof. Wale Adeniran to leave Nigeria.”

Akintoye and embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho had been seen holding press conferences and rallies to champion the cause for the secession of Yoruba Nation.