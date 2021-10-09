I went abroad for medicals, says Tinubu on return to Nigeria

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to Nigeria late Friday, October 8, 2021 through the Muritala Muhamed International Airport Ikeja Lagos.

His plane touched down at about 9pm and taxied to the ExecuJet terminal, where he was received at the airport by Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State.

Mr Tinubu, who left Nigeria about three months ago, had undergone knee surgery at the John Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland, the United States said his recuperation has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon.

Tinubu thanked Buhari for visiting him in London, adding that he underwent no other surgical procedures and contemplates none in the future.

The statement reads in part: “His recuperation has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon.

He has returned fully healed from the knee surgery and fully committed to doing his modest part of advancing the cause of progressive democratic good governance throughout our beloved nation.

“Asiwaju, first and foremost, would like to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the time to visit him in London to express his wishes for a speedy recovery from the knee operation.

“He thanks House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, governors, party leaders, members of Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and indeed many others who called on him in London to wish him well.

“He is also not forgetting others who would have loved to visit him but couldn’t make it and his numerous friends, associates, supporters and well-wishers who have been with him in prayers and supplications to Allah.

“Asiwaju Tinubu thanks you all.”