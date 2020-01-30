I will show you that I am the Governor of Edo State, Obaseki warns Oshiomhole

I will show you that I am the Governor of Edo State,...

By Peterson Ibi

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has warned his predecessor in office and national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to behave himself whenever he comes to the state or face punitive action.

This is even as he warned leaders and members of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), to desist from activities and statements that could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The Governor gave the warning on Wednesday during a meeting with chairmen of the party across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said anti-party activities carried out either by Oshiomhole or members of the EPM would no longer be condoned.

The Governor warned Oshiomhole to desist from his provocative activities or he may be forced, as governor, to invoke his powers to deal with him.

He said: “The party does not belong to him (Oshiomhole); it belongs to all of us. It is the members that make the party supreme and not one individual.

“We are warning the suspended national chairman that if he continues with his activities in the state, I will show him that I am the governor of the state. When he was governor, he would not tolerate the misbehavior he is exhibiting today.

“I have decided that if Oshiomhole comes to our state to disrupt activities of the state and party, we will deal with him. He stands suspended and in due course we will take appropriate action to expel him if he doesn’t behave well.”

Obaseki also accused Oshiomhole of not supporting the APC while he was governor of the state.

“If there was any regret, it would be the elevation of Oshiomhole to the position of national chairman. My predecessor did not build the party in the state. With all the resources he had, he could not support the party.

“How can we be in power for 10 years in the state and do not have our own party building. As I speak, we are looking for our own land so that we will build our secretariat.

“I have authorised you to deal with anybody who wants to do anything contrary to the APC constitution. We will not allow destructive elements destroy our party.

“The President has urged us to build the party from the base, so anyone who cannot comply with the party structure should leave the party,” he added.