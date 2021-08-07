ICAN, Oniru Foundation partner again on entrepreneurship training

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, has called for innovative leadership from traditional authorities and private non-state actors to support government’s development efforts.

Oba Lawal made this call earlier in the week at the opening ceremony of the second edition of business bootcamp for entrepreneurs organised through the partnership between his HRM Abisogun II Foundation (HA11F) and the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN).

In a speech read on his behalf by Prince Lanre Ajasa, Managing Director, Oniru Estate Office, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the Oniru expressed concerns about “existential challenges that were not contemplated, or were simply ignored as inconsequential, some fifty years ago,” as he said “crime rates are on the increase, urban centres are bursting at the seams with more and more people, and unemployment rates are going through the roof.”

He therefore emphasised that “while we expect the government to lead the way in finding lasting solutions to all these socio-economic problems, we cannot in all honesty expect government to solve all of them.

That necessitates back up or complementary efforts from other power centres such as professional bodies and traditional authorities. It calls for innovative leadership, the type exemplified by collaboration that brought this Bootcamp into existence. Development experts have underscored the fact that “collaboration” in itself is a form of “innovation.”

According to him, “this second edition is unique because we are launching the advanced bootcamp module in addition to the basic bootcamp. Alumni of the 2020 basic bootcamp are joining the advanced bootcamp today to learn advanced business management and financial skills to transform their MSMEs into SMEs. They will become mentors to the incoming basic bootcamp entrepreneurs.”

Mrs. Folusho Olaniyan, a trustee to HA11F, disclosed that “the short term objective of the HA11F business bootcamp is to help entrepreneurs restructure their enterprises for optimal productivity; and the long term objective is to transform small businesses in Iruland into SMEs, to build a sustainable prosperous community, in line with the vision of HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun 11, the 15th Oniru of Iruland.

Mrs. Constance Nwokejiobi, immediate past chairman of ICAN Lagos and District Society, expressed warm appreciation to Mr. John Isesele, her successor who continues the bootcamp, an idea that began during her own tenure.