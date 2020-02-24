Igbinedion university names College of Arts and Social Sciences after Goodluck Jonathan

By Peterson lbi

Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has commended the founder and Chancellor of Igbinedion University Okada, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, for pioneering private university education in the country.

He gave the commendation in Benin on Sunday at the formalisation ceremony of the naming of the College of Arts and Social Sciences of the University after him, held at Igbinedion’s private residence in Benin City.

Jonathan called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the example of Chief Igbinedion who he said has excelled in all aspects of human endeavour.

Jonathan appreciated the management of Igbinedion University for deeming it fit to name the College after him.

He added that the gesture speaks volume of the high esteem the University held him, noting that “naming a College after a person is the highest honour a University could possibly do for an individual.”

He however promised to meet with the Dean of the College before the University’s next convocation, with a view to identifying areas of collaboration and assistance.

Chancellor of the Igbinedion University, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, in his remark, noted that the naming of the College of Arts and Social Sciences of of the University after the former President was based on on his remarkable outstanding performances as President of the country and his humility as a person.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Lawrence Ezemonye, said former President Jonathan was found deserving of the honour because of his invaluable contribution to the development of the country, with particular reference to his democratic ideals that drew both national and international respect and recognition.

“Today’s ceremony is the formal handing over ceremony of the College of Arts and Social Sciences of the country’s premier private University to the former president of the country.

“The fundamental essence of today’s activities cannot be overemphasized, having waited for 21 years, and having gone through due diligence and having received the blessings of our chancellor.

“This flag is a symbol of authority. Without this flag, the College of Arts and Social Sciences cannot perform convocation and that is why we find it very expedient that this visit is so concluded before the next convocation,” the VC declared.