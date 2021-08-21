Igboho will adopt Benin as his new home until Buhari’s tenure is over – lawyer says

Igboho will adopt Benin as his new home until Buhari’s tenure is...

One of the lawyers of Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho) has explained that his client’s stay in Benin Republic detention is a blessing in disguise.

Olusegun Falola, who spoke during an interview series with feelrightnewsTV monitored by The Nation stated that Igboho’s arrest shows he was cheated, because he didn’t commit any criminal offence.

Igboho has spent over one month in detention since he was ‘arrested’ by Beninoise operatives on July 19 in Cotonou.

He was first detained at the Brigade économique et financière (BEF), but is currently remanded at the Prison Civile de Cotonou — Cotonou Civil Prison on the orders of the Cour De’appal De Cotonou.

Falola said: “I plead with all Yoruba and Nigerians at large, don’t see Sunday Igboho as a convict. See him as someone who is under Benin Republic’s protection. Igboho is only staying underground for now until when there is a breath of fresh air.

“Nigeria did not show up in court or bring up evidence against Sunday Igboho. So there are no criminal charges against him. When Igboho leaves prison, he’ll demand asylum from other countries including France, and they will be ready to receive him.

“So he’ll return to Nigeria when the administration that is against him leaves office.”

“The judges asked Igboho if he had land in Cotonou and he responded that he has a land in Seme.

“So, there is still danger ahead. Igboho’s asylum in Cotonou is for him to stay in the country and do his businesses in the country and also travel to Germany to either live there or to travel to and fro. He’ll use Benin as his new home until Buhari’s tenure is over just for his own safety.

“We should be thankful to Benin Republic government for granting Igboho access to medical attention. Also his wife, Ropo, goes freely to see him to also interact with him and bring food regularly.

“If Igboho had been captured the way Kanu was extradited to Nigeria, then we won’t be talking about him today. His health would have worsened. Look at how his aides have been treated.”

Falola further stated that “Once the storm is gradually coming to an end, Igboho will regain his freedom.

“He is hale and hearty, and also in good condition. He is also getting more medical attention for him to be fit, especially ahead of any future political ambitions.”

“Sunday Igboho’s stay in the prison is not befitting for his status, but it is a blessing in disguise, just to keep him protected.”