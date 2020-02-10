Ilaro Poly’s SUG President in police net for cultism, suspended by school

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (FPI), Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji and one Olarewaju Taiwo were arrested on Sunday by men of the Ogun state police command for alleged cultism activities.

The two were arrested following information received by police at Ilaro division from members of the public that some people suspected to be cultists were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro.

The Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement issued on Monday and made available to newsmen, revealed that the two were trying to initiate new members into their dreaded group.

Oyeyemi said on receiving the information, the DPO Ilaro division, Olayemi Jacob mobilized his patrol team and swiftly moved to the scene where the two suspects were arrested with the assistance of members of the public.

He said some suspects escaped through the bush.

Oyeyemi said: “The two arrested cultists, who are in full regalia of the dreaded black axe cult group, have been taken to custody at Ilaro divisional headquarters where they are being currently interrogated”.

The state commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti cultists section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

In the same vein, the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro has suspended Olatunji for alleged involvement in cultism.

In a release from its Public Relations Unit, seen on the polytechnic’s portal on Monday, the institution avowed its commitment to zero tolerance to cultism and order misdemnor.

The suspension, it was stated, “is consequent upon the foiling of the meeting of some cult groups from the neighbouring community, by the security architecture and network of the Polytechnic, the Local Vigilante Group in conjunction with Nigerian Police Force and the Directorate of State Security.

“The suspension of Mr Adegboye is in line with the act establishing the Polytechnic and the provision of the Students Handbook coupled with the Polytechnic’s zero tolerance to cultism, pending his appearance before the Students Disciplinary Committee to establish his culpability or otherwise.

“The Management therefore use this medium to re-emphasize its zero tolerance for cultism and other misdemeanors.”