Imo Election: Supreme Court adjourns Ihedioha’s appeal until March 2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned, until March 2, hearing in an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo, seeking a review of the Jan. 14 judgment sacking him from office.
(NAN)

