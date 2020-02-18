Imo Election: Supreme Court adjourns Ihedioha’s appeal until March 2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned, until March 2, hearing in an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo, seeking a review of the Jan. 14 judgment sacking him from office. (NAN)
City Voice is a newspaper dedicated to the highest ideals of journalism. Our content, which is focused on giving voice to the many groups and interests – business, political and cultural – that populate the mega city, is produced by a corps of experienced and highly motivated professionals. Our content is served online, mobile, in print and on social media channels.