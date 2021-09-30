India-based Nigerian actor in police net for drug dealing

Indian police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian actor on charges of drug peddling and allegedly seized hashish oil worth Rs 7.5 lakh from him.

Chekwume Malvin, 45, who hails from Delta State, was arrested near the HBR Layout BDA Complex, where he had allegedly gone to sell drugs.

According to The Hindu, the police seized 250 ml of hashish oil and 15 grams of MDMA, totally worth Rs 8 lakh and other articles from him.

Malvin has acted as an extra in over 20 movies, including ‘Vishwaroopam’, ‘Singham’, ‘Paramathma’, and ‘Anna Bond.

“Malvin learnt acting at the New York Film Academy, Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, in 2006. He claimed he has acted in three Nollywood (Nigerian) movies. He came to India several years ago on a medical visa and took up a two-month acting course at NYFA, Mumbai. Later, he started acting in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam movies as an extra,” the police said. “He was living in Bengaluru for the last few years and was peddling drugs in his circle of customers to make easy money.”