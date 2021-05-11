INEC creates additional 1832 Polling Units in Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Ogun state on Monday created an additional 1, 832 Polling Units to the already existing 3,210 totalling 5,042 polling units in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun state, Prof. Abdulganiy Raji made this known at a stakeholders meeting on expansion of voter access to polling units and commencement of continuous voter registration exercise in Abeokuta, the Ogun state Capital.

He said it was important to create additional polling units because many voters have had to travel long distances to their polling units on election day; a factor he traced to the emergence of new settlements and estates in Ogun state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner added that the commission will be commencing the continuous voters registration effective Monday 28th June 2021, an exercise which will be continuous nationwide