INEC deregisters 74 political parties, announces dates for Edo and Ondo guber polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed September 19th 2020 for the governorship election in Edo and October 10th, 2020 for the gubernatorial Ondo state.

The Commission also has deregistered seventy-four political parties, meaning only 18 political parties survived the deregistration process.

The commission said it carried out a review of the performance of political parties after the 2019 general elections to see which parties qualify to exists.

This was disclosed at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday by the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Although a total of 75 parties were listed for deregistration, one of them – Action People’s Party (APP) obtained a court order restraining the electoral umpire from deregistering it.

Here is the full list of the 18 political parties that scaled the deregistration process:

Accord (A)

Action Alliance (AA)

African Action Congress (AAC)

African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Action Democratic Party (ADP)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Allied People’s Movement (APM)

Action People’s Party (APP)

Boot Party (BP)

Labour Party (LP)

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)