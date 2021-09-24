INEC laments low participation of Ogun residents in ongoing voter registration exercise

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday warned that the level of participation of eligible voters in Ogun State compared to other states of the country is abysmally low.

The new Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun state, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday at a press briefing with journalists in Abeokuta, the State capital.

He revealed that some states, especially in the South West region with less population, has performed far better than Ogun State.

Agbaje disclosed that as at the end of the first quarter of the online registration on 21st September, 2021, only 46,937 registered online with 12, with 231 completed their registration compared to Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun states.

The REC, therefore, called on all eligible voters in the state to seize the opportunity provided by the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) to register as voters to be empowered to exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections.

The INEC Commissioner therefore called on all other relevant stakeholders including the traditional rulers, religious bodies, political leaders, NGOs, women groups, and market leaders as well as the media to step up their ongoing efforts geared towards sensitizing the people on the significance of the CVR exercise.

The REC added that the second quarter of the CVR would commence between 4th October 2021, and December 20, 2021.

He said those that are eligible to participate in the CVR are registered voters who have had any problem during accreditation for any past elections, with either their PVCs or their fingerprints not being read by the Smart Card Reader (SCR).

He however warned that anyone who violates any relevant section of the law during exercise particularly by engaging in multiple registration would be identified and prosecuted accordingly.

His words: “It has been observed that the level of participation of eligible citizens of the state in the first quarter of the CVR exercise both online and physical was very low compared to other states in the country particularly across the south west zones where states like Ekiti, Ondo, and Osun states that have less population of Nigerians compared to Ogun State performed far better.

He stated “At this juncture, I want to inform the good people of Ogun state that the second quarter of the CVR will commence on Monday 4th October 2021 and will end on Monday 20th December 2021, and all those that are eligible and are yet to register are once again enjoined to take advantage of the exercise to enroll as voters. For emphasis, those that are eligible to participate in the CVR are Nigerians of the following categories:

“Those who are 18years and above and have not registered before. Registered voters who have had any problem during accreditation for any past election, with either their PVCs or their finger prints not being read by the Smart Card Reader (SCR).

He explained “Registered voters who want to correct issues with their data, such as misspelt names, dates of birth, etc, need not to register afresh, but apply for correction and replacement. Registered voters whose PVCs are lost or damaged need not to register afresh but apply for replacement.”