INEC rebuilds destroyed facilities in Anambra, says ready for November guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has mostly repaired its facilities destroyed in Anambra State and is ready for that state’s upcoming governorship election.

A statement by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, released Tuesday said officials of the Commission met today and reviewed its preparations for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election scheduled for 6th November 2021.

The statement reads:

“The Commission noted that appreciable progress has been made in fixing the facilities of the Commission destroyed during the 23rd of May 2021 attack on our offices. The burnt stores have been rebuilt and ready to receive materials, while the repairs of the Collation Centre and other affected facilities are almost completed.

“The display of the preliminary register, arising from the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has been done and it is being cleaned-up. In line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities, the Commission will publish the official Register of Voters and the final list of nominated candidates for the election on 7th October 2021.

“The Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) of the new registrants will be ready for collection on or shortly after 7th October. Registrants will be notified accordingly through their respective email addresses and telephone numbers when their PVCs are ready for collection. The last day for submission of names of polling agents for the election to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government Areas by political parties is 21st October, while political campaigns will end on 4th November.

“The Commission is determined to conduct a good election in Anambra State. We enjoin all critical stakeholders to continue to display decorum and conduct their activities in the best traditions of liberal democracy.”