INEC releases final list of candidates for Anambra guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the Anambra State governorship election and has pasted same in the state office of the Commission in Awka, Anambra State.

This, according to a statement by Festus Okoye, INEC Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, was one of two major decisions the Commission took today.

The second was presentation of final voters list to participating political parties.

The statement reads:

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today, 7th October 2021 and deliberated on a wide range of issues including preparations for the conduct of Anambra State Governorship election slated for 6th November 2021.

“In line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election released on 19th January 2021, the Commission, has today, 7th October 2021 implemented two additional activities. The Final Register of Voters for the Anambra Governorship election was presented to the 18 Registered Political Parties participating in the election at the headquarters of the Commission in Awka, Anambra State. Furthermore, the Commission released the Final List of Candidates for the election and has pasted same in the State office of the Commission in Awka, Anambra State. The List has also been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms.

“In its unwavering determination to conduct a credible election, the Commission will tomorrow, 8th October 2021 hold an emergency consultative meeting with the leadership of all the registered political parties in Nigeria at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

“The Commission further assures the people of Anambra State of its resolve to secure the preparation processes for the conduct of the Governorship election and ensure that their right to vote in a safe and secure environment is guaranteed.”