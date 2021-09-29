Insecurity, COVID-19 threaten Nigerians’ access to food, warns Nutrition Society of Nigeria’s president

The unfolding crisis of social dislocation caused by insecurity and COVID-19 has affected food systems and threatened people’s access to food via multiple dynamics, President of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Prof. Wasiu Akinloye Afolabi has said.

He said the nation is presently witnessing not only a major disruption to food supply chains in the wake of lockdowns triggered by the global health crisis, but also a major global economic slowdown.

Afolabi told journalists that this has reflected in soaring prices of foods in Nigeria.

“Increase in food prices have been a consistent major cause of fear and concerns among Nigerians especially the poor and vulnerable groups in the communities,” he said. “Soaring food prices have striking consequences on hunger and malnutrition. Nigeria being Africa’s most populous nation with over 210 million population competes with India for the largest number of poor people in the world.”

He pointed out that Nigeria has experienced the double economic impact of low global oil prices and the covid-19 pandemic food prices have increased more than 22 percent since the start of the coronavirus crisis, according to National Bureau of statistics.

“The World Bank estimates that Nigeria’s soaring inflation and food prices pushed another seven million people into poverty in 2020,” he said. “According to World Bank, the Agricultural Commodity Price Index remained near its highest level since 2013, and as of July 16, 2021, was approximately 30% higher than in January 2020. Maize, wheat, and rice prices were about 43%, 12% and 10% above their January 2020 levels.

“The rising inflation has adversely affected the profitability of producers and is a major contributor to the low export penetration of made-in-Nigeria goods in the international market. There is an urgent need to ensure price stability before the situation becomes deplorable.

According to the professor of nutrition, the ever-increasing food prices can be attributed partially to the insecurity situation in the country and the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Widespread bandit attacks, ethnic clashes have kept people from working in the farms and trading in the open markets in some parts of the country,” he said. “In these parts of the country, the number of severely malnourished children is climaxing, food availability at markets is declining, especially for fresh perishable foods such as fruits and vegetables and animal sourced foods.

“The implications of the impacts means that there is reduction in the number of farmers due to their killings, there is impoverishment of farmers due to kidnappings, farmers are not willing to go to their farmlands as they will be chased out, cattle rearing has become difficult, there is reduction in the quantity of crops stored in grain silos. These clearly indicate the negative impacts of banditry on food security. Food prices will remain elevated until the security crisis is solved.”

He stated that the closure of schools, especially where school feeding is implemented, will also have adverse effects on children’s nutrition, especially where school meals form an important source of nutritious food for children. Reopening of schools and school feeding seems to be one of the important early actions when the Covid-19 burden reduces to ensure adequate diets for children.

He said: “Both undernutrition and overnutrition entail important risk factors for health, amongst others, through an impaired immunity response, increasing the susceptibility to infections such as Covid-19 as well as the intensity of infections, complications, and morality due to Covid-19.

“Studies conducted in Nigeria during the peak of covid-19 pandemic reveals that among children under five, the prevalence of undernutrition, measured by low height for age and weight for age, is relatively high, the prevalence of wasting and severe wasting among children under five, as measures of acute malnutrition, is especially alarming in Nigeria.

“Each of the regions faces a double burden of malnutrition in its population, reflected by prevalence of undernourishment in the general population and anaemia among adult women, on the one hand, and overnutrition, measured by prevalence of overweight, on the other hand.

Afolabi warns that the crises have resulted in lower incomes and higher prices of some foods, putting food out of reach for many, and undermining the right to food and stalling efforts to meet Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2: “Zero hunger.”

“Nigerians, who already spend more than half their earnings on food, have had to cut down,” he said. “Just over 50% of all households reported reduced consumption between July and December last year due to the twin pressures of falling wages and rising food costs, according to Nigeria’s statistics agency.

“To cope, majority of people are forced to reduce their food intake, consume more carbohydrate food at the neglect of protein, pulling out of children from school for work and sale of key productive assets.

“The Nutrition Society of Nigeria wishes to appreciate the efforts of government in introduction of safety net programmes but strongly advocate that there is the need for re-engineering of these safety net programmes for more impact while also improving the provision of critical community services to enhance households’ nutrition and wellbeing.”