Insecurity: Daniel urges FG to create jobs for unemployed youth

By Michael Adesanya /Abeokuta

The federal government has been advised to provide employment opportunities for the youth in order to overcome the insecurity challenges confronting the country.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Thursday gave the advice at the public presentation of a book, titled, “Wisdom Nuggets for Daily Living” in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The book is authored by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan.

To fight insecurity, the former Governor pointed out that government must first ensure that the youth are gainfully employed, adding that unemployment remained the biggest threat to Nigeria’s security.

Daniel insisted that the country had not done enough to fight insecurity, adding that fighting insecurity goes beyond the use of force.

His words: “The biggest challenge we have, people talk about insecurity, but it’s information. What has happened today is conglomeration of information people. And I am particularly happy to join them.

“We need to continually educate our people, give them quality information because where information is missing, all sorts of mischief happen and the nation can be destroyed.

“I think clearly we have not done enough in trying to secure our environment. The way I look at it, security is more than getting ammunitions and chasing ourselves.

Daniel added: “People must be given employment. The first thing is to make sure that people are employed. It’s after that you will be able to see who constitute security risk. So, for me, providing employment for our people is the first thing we need to do to tackle security issues”.

On the reason for writing the book, Hazzan, the author and a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, said the book was written to inspire readers, especially the youth to live a purposeful life.

Hazzan advocated for community policing to tackle insecurity, noting that: “Part of the wisdom that we need is to ensure that we police a locality with those who know that locality.

“Thank God that reason is beginning to prevail now that we are beginning to embrace community policing which means you rely on those who are from that terrain to actually gather the intelligence that will help police to work.”

Hazzan maintained that policemen must have adequate knowledge of the terrain that are policing.