Insecurity: Ndukwe Nkole advises FG to engage regional leaders in dialogue

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia in the Federal House of Representative, Uko Ndukwe Nkole has said that the Primary purpose of Governance is the protection of life and property and if any Government is not protecting Life and property, it has failed in its primary duty.

“Government will be seen to be working when it assures the security of its citizens.”

Honorable Nkole said that the legislative arm of government appropriates funds to the executive arms of Government for the security of this country and has never blocked any genuine request , but how the funds are being used depends on the executive.

He said that until legislative motions are enforceable, the Executive will not appreciate the enormous powers and roles of the legislature and the masses as well.

‘’Our motions are may advisory and that is why it is seen as not having the weight of the law, Motions and motions on insecurity have been raised, deliberated on the floor of the National Assembly, but it is only the executive that has the legality to enforce or carry out the function of securing the state. ‘’ he said.

On the issue of the Governors been the chief security officers in their states, the Abia state lawmaker, Hon Ndukwe Nkole said that Governors don’t have the powers to deploy even an ordinary Recruit that is posted to his state, without an express approval of the commissioner of police, but we call them Chief security Officers.

‘’How can the Governor Make deployment, we have only one Inspector General of Police for the federation, imagine the number of calls and attention sought from the 36 states and FCT and tell me how he will be efficient in securing the entire country. ‘’ Hon Ndukwe

‘’It is obvious to all Nigerians at this time that the present Chain of command in our policing and security operations are not working. The security architecture bequeathed to us, may be when Nigeria was in the population of 20 to 15 million is no longer working as the population increases in a geometrical projection and something needs to be done. ‘’

He said that there is every need now for state policing, which requires constitutional amendment, but in an interim measure, the nation should deploy every security personnel, police, military and paramilitary officers and men to his or her state, his local Government or his community.

The deployment according to Hon Ndukwe Nkole will first of all address the challenge of intelligent gathering easier, “because the personals knows their environment and all the inhabitants and will not allow any visitor to infiltrate his or her environment to cause mayhem. “

He said that Information generated in your area will be easily processed, ‘’you know the terrain, you know the possible escape route, hideout and ungoverned areas, with this, you don’t need anybody to draw any map or security design or mapping for you to apprehend the criminal, because you have the mental imagery of your locality. ‘’

‘’I cannot be a police man and you come to my village and kill me that will not happen, because you would have already known all the vehicles that comes in and go out of your locality and the ones that visited, the faces of people residing in the village and possible visitors and the houses they are going to. That will help in data collection and easy assessment of information. ‘’ he said.

The Abia state federal law maker said crime should be chasing us, but the reverse is now the case, we are the ones chasing crime, we need to put a framework on ground to change the narrative.

‘’Before 2015 this government came on the promise that they are going to stop Boko Haram, from then till now, the Boko Haram has not only graduated, they now have brothers and sisters, with friends like Unknown gunmen, bandit, kidnappers and ISWAP. ‘’ Something needs to be done and done urgently, as there is urgent need for engagement of all stakeholders.

He said that engagement is key, you need to engage all to achieve a meaningful result, I advise the President to engage all regional leaders at every respective region for a solution.

‘’No war has ever been won from the barrel of a gun, at the end it boils down to one on one talk and dialogue, they should engage the more. ‘’ Hon Nkole.