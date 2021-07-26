Iyabo Ojo, Yomi Fabiyi follow Baba Ijesha to court, as rape trial resumes

Embattled Nigerian actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, alias Baba Ijesha, has arrived at the special offences courts in Ikeja, Lagos state for his trial on the allegation of sexual assault.

The court however adjourned the sexual assault case of Baba Ijesha till tomorrow after admitting the video evidence of how Baba Ijesha sexually assaulted the minor in the case.

The 48-year-old thespian was arrested and detained by the Lagos police in April after he was alleged to have sexually molested a 14-year-old girl, who is a foster child to Comedian Princess.

The actor is being tried on a six-count charge which includes sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault.Others are the indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

In June, the movie star was granted bail in the sum of two million naira.

His trial for the alleged offences is expected to last between July 26 through 27 and 28 respectively. Baba Ijesha arrived at the court at about 9:30 am on Monday in the company of his friends.

Also in attendance at the court include Comedian Princess and Iyabo Ojo.

Yomi Fabiyi, who strongly campaigned for Baba Ijesha’s bail application, is yet to arrive at the court as of the time of this report.Fabiyi had earlier hailed the decision of the court to grant Baba Ijesha bail, describing it as a victory for the rule of law.