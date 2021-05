Jamb shifts UTME to July 3, extends registration to May 29

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, announced that the examination date has been shifted from June 19 to July 3.

He made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday in Abuja, adding that the deadline for registration has been extended by two weeks.

With this, the registration exercise will now end on May 29.

Details later…