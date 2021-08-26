Jonathan on working visit to Uganda, lauds Museveni on governance

Mr Museveni welcomed the former Nigerian leader to the country, inviting him to ‘enjoy the country’s great weather’, which he described as God-given, Ugandan Monitor reports.

Mr Goodluck applauded President Museveni for his leadership that he said has seen Uganda get transformed to another level of development. He cited education, among other areas, as one of the sectors that has greatly improved in the country.

The two leaders discussed other areas of mutual concern that included trade and business in the country.

Mr Goodluck paid a courtesy call on President Museveni ahead of his installation as the chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda (CUU) today.

CUU is a one of the leading private universities in Uganda established in 2008 and is licensed and accredited by the Uganda National Council for Higher Education.

Mr Goodluck was appointed by CUU as its third chancellor effective August 27.

Mr Goodluck replaces Benjamin Mkapa (former Tanzania president who was the institution’s second chancellor before he died in July last year. Mkapa replaced former Zambia president Kenneth Kaunda, who died in June.

Mr Goodluck is to be installed today in time to preside over the conferment of degrees and award of diplomas and certificates at the university’s 10th graduation ceremony that will take place at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort.

A distinguished scholar, Mr Goodluck holds a PhD in Zoology from the University Of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He has previously served as governor of Bayelsa State, vice president of Nigeria and in 2010, became the 14th president of Nigeria.