Justice Akintola canvasses review of SL Akintola’s position in Nigerian history

Son of the late political sage and first Labour Minister in Nigeria, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola, Justice Ladiran Akintola, has expressed disappointment in what he termed as the inglorious position allotted to his father by the media and some leaders of the country, even as it remains clear that the late Premier of the old Western Nigeria died a hero.

He spoke at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, during the re-launch of a book, “Samuel Ladoke Akintola in the eyes of History”, written by a former member of the House of Representatives, Femi Kehinde.

He expressed regret that almost all the initiatives taken by his father, leading to the development of the region and Nigeria as a country, were attributed to other people.

Justice Akintola, who maintained that his late father was a nationalist who lived and died for his people and Nigeria, deserved a more prominent and glorious mention, if not a chapter, in the nation’s history.

He expressed worry that the Late political icon and humorist of note may be forgotten well ahead of time if concerted efforts are not made to review his place in history towards according him the rightful place.

While presenting the book, its author of the book and renowned lawyer turned politician, Femi Kehinde, submitted that it was not fair for an enigma of Akintola’s stature to be forgotten or rendered to the background of Nigerian history.

He explained that Akintola’s contribution to pre-independent Nigeria and even during the first republic, as evidenced by the establishment of the Obafemi Awolowo University; University College Hospital, Ibadan and a host of other things that have spelt development of the region and the nation, were too gigantic to be relegated to the background.

Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Professor Michael Olufisayo Ologunde, who declared his support for the review of the status of the late political sage, after whom the University was named, promised that LAUTECH will continue to uphold the glorious history of Chief Ladoke Akintola.