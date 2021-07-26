Justice Nyako adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial to October 21, as DSS fails to bring IPOB leader to court

The trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, resumed at the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday without Kanu’s presence in court.

When the matter was called up, the prosecution counsel, M. B. Abubakar, informed the court that the matter was slated for hearing and that they were ready to continue.

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, informed the court that there was a pending application before the court to transfer Kanu from the custody of the DSS to the correctional centre.

Justice Binta Nyako stated that the trial cannot continue in the absence of Kanu since he is not available to stand his trial. Nyako also called the DSS to produce the IPOB leader in court for trial.

The court adjourned to October 21, 2021, for continuation of hearing.

There was however drama outside the court, starting with the approval of only 10 media houses to cover the event.

Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, were arrested by security operatives at the premises of the Abuja High Court. The protesters, who came to support their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested in an African country last month and was extradited to Nigeria, all donned Jewish apparel.

Earlier, operatives of the State Security Service arrested two foreigners (suspected to be Americans) who are guests at Treasure Suites, a hotel opposite the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, for taking pictures of the court premises from their hotel balcony.

The foreigners, who were white and assumed to be Americans by police officers at the scene, were taken away in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle by SSS agents and police officers.

“They even entered the hotel and got the manager to show them their CCTV footage to be able to locate one of the men and seized his phone,” a police officer told Peoples Gazette at the scene.

A woman believed to be the manager of the hotel was spotted outside with the SSS officers pleading with them not to drive the foreigners away from the hotel. Her pleas, however, fell on deaf ears.

RevolutionNow activist, Omoyele Sowore and another journalist were also briefly detained by the police at the court.