Kagame, Okonjo-Iweala, Elumelu,Ghebreyesus, Sop Diop to celebrate Africa Day at the UBA Africa Conversations 2021

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to celebrate this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the third edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations, headlined by Africa’s international leaders that include the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation(WTO); Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation(WHO) and Mr. Makhtar Sop Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation(IFC). The conversations will be held online on www.africaday.ubagroup.com.

At a time of unparalleled African leadership in global organisations, the UBA Africa Conversations provides the opportunity for an African and global audience to hear directly from our distinguished guests on Africa’s relationship with the world, the opportunities and the challenges, and their own personal journeys.

Moderated by Tony O. Elumelu, the Group Chairman, UBA and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, discussions will be focused on Africa’s development in the areas of the economy and finance, trade, health and the unity of the continent.

The theme this year is ‘Bringing Africa to the World’, epitomised by the global success of the panellists’ careers. The event will take place virtually on Tuesday May 25th, 2021 at 12pm WAT.

Africa Day has been celebrated since 1963 on May 25th across the African continent and worldwide. The day was inaugurated by the Organisation of African Unity, in celebration of the unity, diversity and beauty of Africa and its people.

UBA, one of Africa’s leading financial services institutions, with a pan-African footprint spanning 20 African countries and globally in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and with presence in France, continues to lead the narrative focused on the development, growth, and unity of Africa.

The UBA Africa Conversations is open to all and registration is possible on the UBA Group website www.africaday.ubagroup.com

