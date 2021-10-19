Kanu urges supporters to pray, fast, desist from harassing his lawyers

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has warned his supporters not to harass, accuse or threaten his lawyers as his trial resumes on October 21 in Abuja. He also urged them to continue to pray and fast.

He said anyone, who engages in such is definitely working against him and such person or persons would not be forgiven and shall be regarded as the enemy.

Kanu’s Lead Counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this in a statement on his Facebook on Monday.

Ejiofor, who said he was in the company of his colleague, Alloy Ejimakor, on a routine visit, said his client was in good spirits awaiting the trial.

Giving an update of the visit, the lawyer said his client “requested that the fasting, supplications and prayers should continue, as he noted that they are strongly impacting positively.”

It reads: “Today, I and my colleague, Bar. Alloy Ejimakor, had a very fruitful visitation to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We discussed a wide range of matters, especially concerning Hearing in his case and appearance in court on 21st October, 2021. There will be more on this later.

“The coast is now clear for legal fireworks this Thursday, particularly now that we have been served with a purported “Amended Charge” in the case.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is in good spirit, awaiting his auspicious outing on Thursday, the 21st Day of October, 2021. He commended those who are in the spirit with him, while declaring that Chukwuokike Abiama has ordained this special Day for a victorious outing.

“In the interim, it is necessary to pass the following urgent and important messages, which are:

1) Onyendu made it categorically clear that none of his lawyers should be harassed, threatened or accused by anybody claiming to be his supporter or follower, regardless of the person’s tie with him. He was very particular about those who find it convenient to insult his Attorneys vide their live social media platforms. Our Client Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu emphasized that he trusts his lawyers and continues to have high confidence in them.

2) That anybody engaged in such harassment, threats and unfounded accusations directed against his lawyers, is definitely working against him, and that he shall never forgive such person(s) and shall eternally see such person(s) as his enemy.

3) That the best thing anybody claiming to be his supporter or follower can do for him at this point in time is to wholeheartedly support all his lawyers in their current efforts.

4) That any such threats, harassment and false accusations against any of his lawyers should seize forthwith.

“He further implored UmuChineke to be steadfast, and keep their eyes steadily on the ball and pray without ceasing, while believing very strongly that this present situation will pass too and it shall end in Praises. Iseeee!!!

“This THURSDAY is the D-Day, and your solidarity/support must be demonstrated within the confines of the law, as you have always shown.

“Onyendu specifically asked us to extend his undiluted love and confidence for Umuchineke.

“We are eminently prepared for Thursday’s outing, and you won’t be disappointed UmuChineke. Thank you all and remain richly blessed.”