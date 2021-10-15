Kayode Adebowale emerges VC of University of Ibadan

A professor of Chemistry, Kayode Adebowale has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

The Chancellor of the institution and former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Oyegun made this announcement on Thursday.

Nigeria’s premier institution, which was established in 1948, was thrown into a series of crisis over the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor when the tenure of the last one, Professor Idowu Olayinka expired on November 30th, 2020.

The institution then appointed Professor Babatunde Ekanola as Acting VC, due to the failure of the stakeholders to appoint a substantive VC. Ekanola assumed office on December 1st, 2020.

Eight professors were subsequently shortlisted by the Governing Council among the sixteen candidates who applied for the position.

Among the shortlisted candidates for the position included the immediate Past Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Adeyinka Aderinto, who topped the list of eight candidates shortlisted

Other contestants shortlisted for the position are the acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Babatunde Ekanola; Professor H. Fawehinmi, Professor O. Farounbi and Professor Babatunde Salako.

The rest are incumbent Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Professor Kayode Adebowale; Professor G. Aderounmu and O. Ademowo.

However, Aderinto topped the screening chat, followed by the acting Vice Chancellor Prof Babatunde Ekanola, Professor H. Fawehinmi, Professor O. Farounbi, Professor Babatunde Salako.

It was gathered that the incumbent Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Professor Kayode Adebowale came sixth, while Professor Ganiyu Aderounmu and Olusegun Ademowo shared the seventh and 8th positions, respectively.

The governing council led by Oyegun, however, announced Adebowale who came sixth as the substantive VC of the institution.

Oyegun, who is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Oyegun, made this announcement at a press conference held shortly after the council screened the eight candidates.

Adebowale was until this appointment the current deputy Vice Chancellor.