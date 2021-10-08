Keyamo charges national executives of NISCN to chart fresh way forward, review 1964 constitution

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has charged the newly inaugurated National Executive Council of the National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN) to chart a new way forward for the council, restructure and redirect the council towards re-assuming its contemporary role in the national occupational safety and health management.

The Minister, who gave the charge while inaugurating the new National Executive Council members of the council at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, also said that the constitution of the Council – made since 1964 – is presently used and need to be reviewed to address some emerging issues.

He stated that the constitution of the council and its establishment was initiated by the then Minister of Labour in 1964, as a tripartite organization, comprising Government, employer and employee to boost the awareness-raising and advocacy component of the ministry’s mandate in occupational safety and health.

The Minister, represented at the inauguration by the Director Occupational Safety and Health, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Lawrenth Adoga said the council was set up primarily to promote industrial safety and health with a view towards the prevention of industrial accidents, injuries, diseases and deaths in Nigeria workforce.

On his part, the National President of NISCN, Dr Festus Daniel, said that the NEC will be a fully tripartite involvement.

Dr Daniel said that there will be policy direction and implementation of the council’s advisory board that will be fully functional to ensure expansion of the effective network of safety stakeholders.

He emphasized that the crucial aspect of the new approach is to provide the most efficient and effective communication across stakeholders.

“We will be very advisory, intentional and educational in our approach, the nightmare of seeing NISCN as scrambled egg shall be a thing of the past,” he said.

Goodwill massages where delivered by some stakeholders, which include representative of the Nigerian Police in the council, Ebere Amaraizu and Godfrey Otoaye, CEO Agrichainx.

Some key stakeholders that attended the inuaguration include Mrs Salome Dandam, coordinator of Athlete Development center, National Institute for Sports Abuja; Mr John Etuk, Occupational Safety and Health FCT, Labour office and the head Occupational Safety and Health of the Nigeria Labour Congress.