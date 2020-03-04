Kick trans fat out of our food chain

By Akinbode Oluwafemi

The #Transfatfree Nigeria Coalition is made up of organizations like the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), Nigeria Heart Foundation, and the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED).

Yesterday, we held a training to deepen media awareness on industrially-produced trans fatty acids and its reportage.

Today, through this briefing, we are moving the needle further to galvanize pressure for approval of the Fats and Oils Regulation 2019 by the National Agency for food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

In the last decade we have watched with consternation and loathed how the food industry inundated our shores with industrially-produced trans fats to the detriment of the health of citizens of this nation. Cases of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity and other illnesses hitherto strange to our land have suddenly become rampant among Nigerians and particularly threatening the old who should be resting after putting their productive years into serving the nation, and the young and vibrant generation who are supposed to be on the drivers’ seat in nation building.

Friends, we already have enough challenges in public health. The tobacco industry is still on the prowl, the sugar industry is still on the prowl; we cannot add to the burden by closing our eyes to the fact that what we eat now causes us illnesses and death. In 2010, approximately 1,300 Nigerians died from causes attributable to high trans-fat intake.

Unless legislation is put in place to checkmate the food industry’s love and use of industrially-produced trans fats, another major public health crisis is on the horizon.

It is because of this that we want to commend NAFDAC for the Draft Fats and Oils Regulation 2019 and the Pre- Packaged Foods, Water and Ice Labeling Regulations 2019 currently on NAFDAC website for public input till March 9, 2020. We support this process, and are ready to sustain our cordial relationship with the agency to see the regulations through to when we anticipate its Governing Council will approve them.

The issue of transfat is the story of a slow poison in our food chain. We can no longer fold our arms and watch our lives cut short by this deadly product. The government must wake up and act, the citizens also must act by rejecting foods with transfat.

Our demands

1. The federal government declare an emergency in the food sector and commence massive awareness on the dangers of industrially-produced trans fats intake

2. NAFDAC reflect the recommendations of civil society and other critical stakeholders in the draft Fats and Oils Regulation 2019 and the Pre- Packaged Foods, Water and Ice Labeling Regulations 2019 to ensure they are in sync with World Health Organisation (WHO) – recommended standards

3. NAFDAC Governing Council finalize and speedily approve the Regulation for gazetting.

* Oluwafemi is Deputy Executive Director of Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN)