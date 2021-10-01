Kidnapping still top cause of insecurity in Edo – Obaseki

By Peterson Ibi

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has disclosed that security situation in the state experienced slight improvement in the past four weeks.

He however noted that kidnapping still constitutes the leading cause of insecurity in the State. He stated this on Thursday in Benin, shortly after the monthly security meeting with heads of security agencies in the State.

The Governor, who commended security agencies for the improved security in the state, noted that the synergy between the state government and the agencies has continued to yield positive results, including reduction in the incidence of kidnapping along the Benin-Auchi Expressway.

He said there has been no report of kidnapping on the Benin-Ekpoma Road in the period under review, as security operatives have been able to dislodge kidnappers and has resulted in significant drop in the criminal activities in the axis.

“We have reviewed the data for crime from the 1st till today, 30th of September and we found a slight improvement in security in the State, with about 101 incidents compared to last month, which was slightly higher.

“Kidnapping still tops the list of crimes, followed by homicides and drugs.

“We noticed that this month, the security agencies have been able to dislodge kidnappers from the Benin-Ekpoma axis for the period under review as there was no incident of kidnapping between Benin and Ekpoma.”

He continued: “We have enough intelligence. They are working very hard to ensure they stamp out every incident of kidnapping from the state. We also reviewed the issue of accidents; we are very worried and concerned.

“You heard about the unfortunate incident of the road accident a couple of weeks ago that claimed almost seven lives. We have given orders to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigerian Police to make sure that the drivers of those vehicles are brought to book and arraigned latest by next week.”

Also speaking, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Philip Ogbadu, reassured the commitment of the security agencies to the security of lives and property of citizens.

He said: “We have already drawn an operation for the ember months. Very soon, you will see an improvement in our operations; the military too are coming out to launch an operation from Monday on Ehor Road. Definitely, it’s going to be safe during the ember months.