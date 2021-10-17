Kogi policemen extorting travellers in viral video in custody

The Kogi State Police Command has commenced investigations into a trending video where personnel attached to Adogo Division, while on patrol duty along Adogo-Okene road, were captured extorting the sum of N25,000)m from a traveller while another was physically assaulted by another officer.

Spokesperson of the command, William Ovye Aya, identified the suspects as: Isah Barnabas, an assistant Superintendent of Police; Ifediegwu Godwin, an Inspector and Emmanuel Ochima, a Sergeant. A police corporal, Umameh Mathias who physically assaulted one of the travellers

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, Idrisu Dauda Dabban, , while condemning the incident, noted that the Police officers have been identified and detained at the State Criminal Investigations Department,” the statement said.

“The officers are: ASP Isah Barnabas, Inspector Ifediegwu Godwin, Sgt Emmanuel Ochima and CPL Umameh Mathias who physically assaulted one of the travellers. The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) has been issued an official query while the three (3) other junior officers are currently undergoing orderly room trial (Police internal disciplinary actions).

“The CP further noted that the Command is doing its best to establish contact with the victims. He enjoined the victims to reach out to the Command thorough 08107899269.

” He assured that any of the officers found wanting in the investigations would be dealt with accordingly.”