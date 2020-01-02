Kwara governor demolishes Saraki’s family house in Ilorin

The Kwara state government Thursday morning made good its vow to reclaim the family home of former strongman of Kwara politics, Olusola Saraki, better known as ‘Ile Arúgbó’ in Ilorin.

The building, which was the epicentre of the Saraki political mobilisation, was demolished early Thursday morning after security operatives dispersed protesters, including aged women within the complex.

Officials say the state government had fixed midnight for the demolition exercise to avoid a clash with Saraki’s loyalists, especially the aged who usually gather in the premises to collect stipends, who had been keeping a vigil in the area.

The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had last month announced his decision to revoke the late Olusola Saraki’s property owing to alleged illegality in its acquisition.

He said the land was originally designated for the construction of a secretariat and parking lot of the civil service clinic, but that it was unlawfully allocated to a private firm — Asa Investments Limited — without any record of payment to the state government.

Senator Bukola Saraki, former senate president and two-time governor of Kwara State, said in a statement last week that his late father lawfully acquired the land from the state government.

“The property had been rightfully allocated to my late father under the name of one of his companies, Asa Investment Limited, since the 1980s and contrary to the claim of the Governor, the land was properly allocated and a Right of Occupancy title issued on it,” Saraki said.