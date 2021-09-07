Lagos announces school resumption schedule for 2021 session… fixes Sept 13 as resumption date

The Lagos State Government has released resumption guidelines for the Y2021/2022 Academic Session for public and private schools across the State.

According to the resumption schedule announced by Mr Ganiu Lawal, Asst Director, Public Affairs Ministry of Education, most schools are expected to resume on Monday, 13th September, 2021 while for Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools, students are to resume in batches from Sunday 19th September, 2021.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo explained that for the boarders in the Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools, the SS2 students seeking placement into SS3 class are expected to resume on Sunday 19th September, 2021 and revision for this class will run from 20th to 26th September while promotion examination to SS3 class will start from 27th September to 8th October, 2021.

Mrs. Adefisayo further noted that the newly admitted JS1 students into Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools are to resume on Saturday 2nd October, 2021 for a one week orientation programme which will intimate them on the secondary school structure and modalities.

According to the Commissioner, other classes, JS 2, JS3, SS1 and the newly transited SS2 in the various Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools are to resume on Saturday 9th October, 2021 while classes for these set of students will begin on Monday 11th October, 2021.

The commissioner revealed that the adoption of staggered resumption for Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools was due to the presence of 2020/2021 SS3 students currently writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which will end on the 6th of October, 2021 and the fact that these schools cannot accommodate 7 sets in the boarding system.

Mrs. Adefisayo appealed to parents to abide with this new development for a smooth academic session. The Commissioner therefore advised pupils/students to take their academic more seriously and devote more time to their studies. She concluded by wishing the students a successful academic session.