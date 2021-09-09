Lagos Assembly passes VAT, anti-open grazing bills

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the state’s Value Added Tax (VAT) and the bill that prohibits open grazing of cattle.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, directed the acting Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.

The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers at the sitting where they were read the third time.

Obasa commended his colleagues for their passion to see that the state continues to grow.

“I thank you all for this historic exercise,” the Speaker said.

The House held separate public hearings on the bills on Wednesday with stakeholders expressing support.