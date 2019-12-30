Lagos City Marathon: Olopade announces $20,000 bonus for top performers

Organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon have announced a $20,000 bonus for world-class performances at the 2020 edition of the race, a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, Head Communications and Media of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, has revealed.

Bukola Olopade, who is the consultant for the IAAF Silver Label race, said the aim is to encourage excellent performances at Africa’s biggest and best one-day event, the statement said.

According to Olopade, who is the CEO of Nilayo Sports Management company, runners who run 2 hours.10 minutes and below will be entitled to a share of the $20,000 bonus.

“As we have earlier promised, the 2020 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will witness a lot of innovations; one of which is the introduction of the $20,000 bonus for world-class performances,” he said.

“We are already bringing in some of the best runners from across the globe and we are confident that this unique bonus will further spur them to give their very best.”

The incentives range from $5,000 to $20,000, depending on the time recorded by the runners.

The organisers also thanked journalists for their immense support to the success story of the race and its new Silver Label status.

Olopade assured that a world-class press centre will be put in place where runners will be brought to for interviews with the media after their recovery.

He noted that media accreditations are meant to make the work of journalists easier, but reiterated that accreditation remains the property of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon; meaning erring journalists can have their accreditation revoked.

He, however, appealed for cooperation and understanding from members of the media to ensure the success of the 2020 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon billed to take place on February 8, 2020.