Lagos RRS arrests suspected robbers, recovers one locally made gun

Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), have arrested two armed robbers at the wee hours of today along Akowonjo Road, Alimosho.

The suspects are Samuel Akabueze, ‘m’, (31yrs), of 34, Valentine Obasi Street, Idimu Road, and Onuoha Joshua, ‘m’, (37yrs) of 52, Yusuf Street, Ipaja, both in Alimosho area of Lagos State.

The suspects. who are both from Imo State, were arrested for driving a Lexus jeep (LSD 666 GK), suspiciously along Akowonjo Road by the RRS operatives who trailed them to the point of arrest after suspecting them of underhand dealings.

Exhibits found on them include a locally made gun with two (2) rounds of ammunition, four (4) ATM cards, consisting of Eco & Access banks, charms, BRT cowry card, 2 different keys of another different Lexus SUV and a motorcycle.

Upon interrogation, they were found to be notorious criminals perpetrating series of robbery across different locations in Lagos.

They also both confessed to be members of ‘Aye Confraternity’.

The Commander of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Olayinka Egbeyemi has immediately transferred the suspects to the Lagos State Command for discreet investigation in line with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.