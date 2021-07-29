Lagos socialite Buhari Oloto dies at 80

Lagos socialite and traditional ruler, Alhaji Buhari Oloto, died at age 80, this medium exclusively report.

Source disclosed to our correspondent that, the first Oba of Uguru Land, otherwise known as Aguda, a suburb of Surulere, Lagos died on Thursday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after brief illness.

Oloto was born 18 December, 1940 grew up under the tutelage of Íya-Eko.

He was a well celebrated socialite and supporter of several Fuji and Juju musicians who praised him in their albums.