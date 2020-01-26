Lassa Fever hits Ogun, as FMC Abeokuta denies report of victim’s death

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta
The Ogun State Government at the weekend confirmed a case of Lassa Fever in the state, with a firm assurance that all is being done to contain it.
Reports have it that the case is of a pregnant woman who took ill and was referred to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abeokuta. The hospital’s management denied reports that the woman is dead.
The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Segun Orisajo said after series of tests were carried out, it was confirmed that the patient had Lassa Fever.
Orisajo adds that the patient has been transferred to the Federal Specialist Hospital in Irua, Edo State, whose facilities would provide the patient with the full benefit of multidisciplinary care required for her due to her pregnancy.
The commissioner for health in the state, Dr. Tomi Coker assured that the state government is putting all measures in place to contain the situation.
Coker said in a statement that the suspected Lassa Fever case was confirmed by the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Virology Laboratory.
She further stated that the Rapid Response Team has commenced line listing of all who have come into contact with the patient for surveillance purposes, including her relatives and hospital staff that managed the case.
Urging residents to maintain proper hygiene, Coker stated that members of the public should avoid contact with rodents, pointing out that they should cover their food properly and ensure that their food is warmed before eating it.
“We have given thermometers to those who have been in contact with the patient to monitor their temperatures and also provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the designated treatment center at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu. Our health educators and officers have been deployed into action and are educating the public on ways to avoid being infected with Lassa Fever.
“Other emerging or suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fevers are to be isolated in the designated quarantine areas for barriers nursing, until definitive diagnosis is concluded.
“The State Epidemiologist and DNSO should immediately be notified on telephone numbers 0818 897 8393 and 0818 897 8392 in case of any suspected case,” Dr. Coker added.