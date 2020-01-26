Lassa Fever hits Ogun, as FMC Abeokuta denies report of victim’s death

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government at the weekend confirmed a case of Lassa Fever in the state, with a firm assurance that all is being done to contain it.

Reports have it that the case is of a pregnant woman who took ill and was referred to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abeokuta. The hospital’s management denied reports that the woman is dead.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Segun Orisajo said after series of tests were carried out, it was confirmed that the patient had Lassa Fever.

Orisajo adds that the patient has been transferred to the Federal Specialist Hospital in Irua, Edo State, whose facilities would provide the patient with the full benefit of multidisciplinary care required for her due to her pregnancy.

The commissioner for health in the state, Dr. Tomi Coker assured that the state government is putting all measures in place to contain the situation.