Late Lacazette equaliser spoils Vieira’s return to Emirateswith Palace

It’s never over till it’s over is it? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given the Gunners the lead but they looked to be heading for defeat following goals from Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard. Step forward Alexandre Lacazette to steal a point with the final kick of the game.

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Arsenal a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace that denied Eagles manager Patrick Vieira his second Premier League victory on his return to his former side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners an eighth-minute lead at Emirates Stadium, reacting quickest to score after Vicente Guaita had parried Nicolas Pepe’s shot.

Palace grew into the match and forced Aaron Ramsdale into several first-half saves, the best of which came on the stroke of half-time when he tipped Conor Gallagher’s long-range volley around the post.

Christian Benteke equalised five minutes after the restart, finishing low after Jordan Ayew had dispossessed Thomas Partey.

The Eagles continued to threaten and Odsonne Edouard put them ahead, firing powerfully in off the bar 17 minutes from time.

Kieran Tierney thundered an effort off the bar late on before Lacazette struck in the dying seconds, firing the ball past Guaita after a goalmouth scramble to stretch Arsenal’s unbeaten run to five matches.

That takes the Gunners up to 12th in the table, three points and two places ahead of Palace after eight matches.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said:

“We started the game really dominant, got the goal but then we made a big mistake – we started to defend something. We never had control of the game, we made too many mistakes and gave the ball away. We gave away two goals and in this league that will cost you but we kept going, the subs made an impact and we managed to get a point in the end”.

Dejected Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira said:

“It was close, we have to learn from the games that we’ve played previously. I’m really disappointed because with the way we came back in the second half we deserved to win that game. I’m really frustrated as we showed character, I’m disappointed for my team”.

STAT

Five of Alexandre Lacazette’s last six Premier League goals for Arsenal at the Emirates stadium have come in London derbies, including each of his last four.