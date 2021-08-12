LAUTECH appoints Ag. Provost, Dean for College of Renewable Natural Resources at Iseyin Campus

Former Rector of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology at Igboora, Professor Jacob Gbemiga Adewale, has been named the Ag. Provost of the newly created College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources, at the Iseyin campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

Ag. Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Mojeed Olaide Liasu, in the same vein also announced Professor Lateef Oyewole Alamu of the Department of Crop and Environmental Protection in the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, as the Ag. Dean of the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources.

Their appointments, which take immediate effect, followed due nomination.