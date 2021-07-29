LAUTECH gets highly rated again in world universities ranking

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has again been highly rated on the list of Universities around the world.

For the second time in less than a month, LAUTECH has been named as the best State University in Nigeria.

It is also listed as number 12 out of 260 universities in Nigeria and 2847th in the world.

The latest ranking, released by world renown organization in that field, Webomatrics, is a confirmation of the recent announcement by AD Scientifics of Turkey which rated LAUTECH as 11th best overall in Nigeria, number one State University and best University of Technology in Nigeria, aside being 74th in Africa.

Information released by Webomatrics, as available on the internet, explained that the Oyo State owned Institution ranks 9467 in Impact, 1430 in Openness and 3054 in Excellence.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Professor Mojeed Olaide Liasu, said the rating was good news and confirmed that the Institution is not resting on its oars.