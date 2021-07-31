LAUTECH produces 31 new professors, 52 readers

The Appointments and Promotions Committee for the Academic Staff at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has recommended the promotion of eighty-four members of its academic community into professorial cadre.

A breakdown of the figure indicated that thirty-one (31), of the lot made it to full professors’ grade while fifty-two (52) others were promoted as Readers.

A release issued at the end of the meeting of the Committee which held during the week and signed by the Registrar of the University who doubles as the Secretary to the Governing Council of the University, Dr. Kayode Akindele Ogunleye, explained that their promotions followed due process and thorough screening.

A breakdown of the figure shows that Faculty of Agricultural Sciences has 12 new Professors,

followed by Faculty of Engineering and Technology with 8.

Others are Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences with 6, Faculties of Pure and Applied Sciences and Environmental Sciences with 2 Professors respectively, while the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, has 1.

Faculty of Engineering and Technology is leading in the production of Readers with 24, Agricultural Sciences with

11, Basic Medicals with 9 and Faculty of Pure & Applied Sciences with 5. Others are 2 and 1 readers from Clinical Sciences and Environmental Sciences respectively.