LAUTECH VC canvasses individual endowment for the university

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Professor Olufisayo Ologunde, has commenced efforts at seeking development in academics and infrastructure from well to do individuals for the thirty year old Institution.

Speaking during a visit to renowned Structural Engineer and Alumnus of Leeds University, Engineer Aderemi Oseni in Lagos, at the weekend, Ologunde said the era of Government being solely responsible for development and provision of everything was gone, making it incumbent on individual citizens to contribute their quota.

Leading the University team of Chairman, Institutional Development and Endowment Fund Committee, Dr. Saheed Adetumbi Ige and Public Relations

Officer, Mr. Olalekan Fadeyi on the trip, he explained that individuals

should begin to write their own epitaph for posterity, so that their

good deeds to their communities can be properly documented.

He told Oseni that, “LAUTECH would be thirty years old in

April and we are planning both academic convocation for the award of degrees and endowment convocation to harvest benefactors of the University, for whom we plan to have a Hall of Fame and situate them properly as eminent partners.

Oseni said such an enterprise was worthy and long overdue. “We should begin to be contributors to the successes of our Institutions in such a way that no matter how little we have, the progress of our citadels of learning become paramount to us”

He promised to assist LAUTECH, looking at it from both short and long term sides.