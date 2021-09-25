LAUTECH wins British Council funding for Innovation for African Universities Programme

The British Council has announced winners for the inaugural Innovation for African Universities programme (IAU) 2021, with Team LAUTECH as member of one of the 24 Network Partners who were selected through a rigorous selection process from over 50 Applications.

The team to which LAUTECH belongs consists of Durban University of Technology, South Africa; Sheffield Hallam University, UK; Innovate Durban, South Africa, and Kisii University, Kenya.

Two lecturers of LAUTECH are members of this team. They are: Prof. Justice O. Emuoyibofarhe, the Dean of Faculty of Computing and Informatics and Dr. John B. Oladosu, Ag. HOD of the Department of Computer Engineering.

According to details of this announcement released by the British Council, each network partner will receive funding of up to £60,000 to respond to an identified problem around their project. In the first phase is the investigation stage, where 25% of the fund is available (phase 1- grant of up to £15,000 per Network Partnership). Phase two is the implementation stage, and 75% of funding is available (phase 2- grant of at least £45,000 per qualifying Network Partnership, as determined by a review of interim reporting).