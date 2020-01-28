Leadership training in schools is crucial for nation building – Penpushing stakeholders

A group of Nigerians under the banner of Penpushing Platform has spoken on the need to introduce Leadership Training in the academic curriculum of schools at all levels and study of history as a way to entrench institutional building in the country.

This was part of resolutions reached following extensive discuss on the platform, as contained in a communiqué endorsed by the Chairman, Editorial Board of Penpushing Media, Funke Fadugba as put together by stakeholders on the import of building national institutions as a means to solving the nation’s problems.

The stakeholders also resolved that all individual and systemic penchants capable of destroying established Institutions or comprising their functionality must as of necessity, be resisted by social groups and patriotic individuals, stressing that the study of history in our educational institutions should be of more emphasis to showcase the patriotic zeal of our past and contemporary leaders.

The communiqué pointed out that, in building desired Institutions, the process of emerging, instituting cum electing leadership at all levels, must be streamlined to produce the best from the abundance of human talents available, based purely on merits, vision and sagacity.

The other resultions by the statkeholders said; institution building was critical and should not be lost on us as a people to advance to full potentials, the propelling leadership as embedded in individuals with great vision, zeal, discipline, principles and drive for Nationhood which must be cultivated and not undermined/underrated.

*While as a Nation, we have not lacked in individuals with great attributes of Nation building, there is need to deepen the existing structures of institutions, making them dynamic and relevant to future requirements.

* That in line with generational evolutions and advancing world, new and contemporary institutions must emerge across sectors – education, health, scientific technology, finance, rural and urban development, judiciary, legislative, law enforcement, *social order*, etc

* In building strong and viable National Institutions, constitutional and judicial cognisance must be given to time tested rules, regulations, procedures and deeply rooted practices guiding the smooth running of enduring Institutions, less of unnecessary bureaucratic interferences.

*The study of history should be introduced in our educational institutions with more emphasis on the life of past and contemporary leaders. School Clubs, especially those that enhance leadership training, should also be reintroduced in our educational institutions.