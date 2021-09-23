LG pensioners protest unpaid pension, shuts Ogun governor’s office, state secretariat

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Over what they described as delay in pension and gratuities payment, discrepancies in remittance and inability of the government to harmonise their payment structure with their counterpart in the Civil service, members of the Ogun State Local Government Pensioners Association of Nigeria OGPAN) on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest in Abeokuta.

The placards carrying protesters, with anti-government inscriptions, in their hundreds stormed the Governor’s office at about 8am in the morning to register their displeasure.

Some of the inscriptions read ” Gratuities are on sale in Ogun State”, “Governor Dapo Abiodun, we don’t deserve this worst humiliation”, ” Governor Dapo Abiodun honour your father and treat pensioners well”

The protesters despite heavy presence of security men and downpour, defied all odds and blocked the entrance to the Governor’s office for four hours, causing traffic at the area.

Cityvoice recalled that the state government and the joint Labour Union Commitee of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) stating that the State government will pay 500 million naira quaterly to offset the outstanding gratituties and pensions.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the State Chairman of LOGPAN, Chief Sikiru Ayilara listed some of their demands to include Payment of gratuities, Reviewed of monthly pensions, Resuscitation of board of bureau of local government pension, Opening of communication line with Governor Dapo Abiodun, among others.

He lamented that pensioneers are being treated like animals by the state government despite their diligent service to the state for 35 years and ” late Governor’s father last statement to takecare of pensioneers”.

He disclosed that all efforts to get the Governor to look in their direction has failed, thereby making the protest inevitable.

Ayilara said “We have written 13 letters to the Governor through various channels without response. We had informed all security apparatus in the state: DSS, Commissioner of police, Commandant of NSCDC, SSA on security matters to the Governor. They all intervened without any positive response from the Governor.

We had informed all the four paramount rulers in the state with no result. We had held six meetings with the SSG, Chief of Staff, Head of Service, Commissioner for LG and Chieftaincy Affairs, among other notable government officials”.

He added “Governor Abiodun should honour us; grandfathers and grandmothers and direct his personal attention to us for us to meet and find lasting solution to the inhuman treatments being meted to us at our old age, leading to untimely death death among us after serving the state for between 10 and 35 years.

The Chairman said: “We demand immediate harmonisation of the pensions. We demand regular payment of our pensions as at when due”.

Addressing the protesters, the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi appealed to the protesters to be patient with the government, assuring that the state government would be faithful to it’s promise to release N500 million on a quarterly basis for pensioners in the State.

He added that a parley would be arranged with the representatives of the LOGPAN and the Governor and other issues would be discussed fully at the parley, explaining that the government recognises the legitimacy of the protests and it’s doing all within it’s powers to address all the issues raised.

Talabi, who was in company of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape; Commissioner for information, Waheed Odusile and other government functionaries, stated that members of the pensioners would be involved in the process of finding solutions to the issues raised.

The SSG, who also debunked the allegations that some favoured pensioners at the civil service are being paid, urged the pensioners to send representatives to look at the record books of the government.